MAP Protocol Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $7.92 million and $168,954.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00126686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00540458 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00146971 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00270149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019529 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

