Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MARA. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Patent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Marathon Patent Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $664.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Marathon Patent Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,135 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

