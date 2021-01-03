Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Financial Review

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Collectors Universe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -31.65% -11.97% -8.84% Collectors Universe 14.68% 53.79% 24.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marchex and Collectors Universe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marchex currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 91.33%. Given Marchex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marchex and Collectors Universe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $106.13 million 0.73 -$4.04 million ($0.01) -196.00 Collectors Universe $78.89 million 8.89 $10.79 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marchex.

Volatility and Risk

Marchex has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text. The company also offers Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. In addition, it provides Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles. It also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for various collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its websites. In addition, the company offers web-based advertising services; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on a subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

