Mark Evan Jones Sells 22,303 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 22,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $2,745,945.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,237,067.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 8,373 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,045,620.24.

On Monday, December 21st, Mark Evan Jones sold 27,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $3,499,085.52.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 13,100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $1,624,793.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 21,211 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $2,260,244.16.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,203 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $984,385.44.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.22 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 74.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 39.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 55.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

