Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Mastech Digital worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mastech Digital by 30,550.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.53 million.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

