Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,352.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $353,104.77 and $12,352.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,018.11 or 0.03061941 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

