Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.91.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $356.94 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $797,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.