Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.69.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after buying an additional 952,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 496,182 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $3,033,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after buying an additional 314,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

