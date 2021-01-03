Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $14.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $17,550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,716 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $4,328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 375,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 275,861 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAT stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,745.00 and a beta of 1.37. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

