Max Property Group (MPG) Market Cap Hits $990,598.29

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a market cap of $990,598.29 and $2,101.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Max Property Group Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

