McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKC. Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after acquiring an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $34,870,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,687,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,699,000 after buying an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 358,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,040,000 after buying an additional 157,088 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.