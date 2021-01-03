Mercury (MER) Hits Market Cap of $533,324.24

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $533,324.24 and approximately $4,874.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00124390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00546546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00144311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00265963 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00050899 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

