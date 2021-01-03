Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.06. 189,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,611. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,388.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,548 shares of company stock worth $1,036,878. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

