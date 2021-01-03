Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VIVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $805.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

