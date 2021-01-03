Metal (MTL) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $25.52 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metal Token Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

