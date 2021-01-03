Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives $32.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

MEI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 288.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 140.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.