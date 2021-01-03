Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $903.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post sales of $903.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $911.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.09 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $843.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $824.77.

MTD traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,139.68. 110,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $991.59. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,228.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

