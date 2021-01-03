MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

MOFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 36,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $394.35 million, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

