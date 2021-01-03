Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $2.90. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 627 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

About Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. operates as a business development company specializing in investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

