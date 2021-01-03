Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

MIME has been the subject of several other research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,630. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,986.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $54,882.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mimecast by 205.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 457.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

