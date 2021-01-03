MINDOL Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. MINDOL has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $1.45 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for approximately $7.93 or 0.00023429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00262566 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00042597 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.01166743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001538 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

