Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.44.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

MGEN stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.