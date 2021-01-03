Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE:MC opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,811.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

