Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $9.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.14.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.95. 363,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,439. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.