Monetha (MTH) Price Tops $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $320,601.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00263012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.83 or 0.02047222 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

