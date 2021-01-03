Morgan Stanley Acquires 32,274 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Marcus & Millichap worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

MMI opened at $37.23 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 17,100 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $600,039.00. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus & Millichap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.