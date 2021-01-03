Morgan Stanley Has $3.97 Million Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Astec Industries worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,821,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 308.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 329,218 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 41.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 346,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 101,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 72.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 81,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

