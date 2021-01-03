Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,558 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 185,018 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,558,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 358,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

