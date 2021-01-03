Morgan Stanley Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE ONTO opened at $47.55 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,587 shares of company stock worth $4,995,284 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

