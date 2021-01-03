Morgan Stanley Purchases 46,367 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 92.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

