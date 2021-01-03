Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) Trading Down 1.6%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.51. 230,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 118,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,598,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

