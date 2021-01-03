mStable USD Market Capitalization Achieves $29.04 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003044 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $29.04 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,692.58 or 1.00428748 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010949 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 29,304,157 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.