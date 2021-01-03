MyWish Reaches Market Capitalization of $314,879.36 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. MyWish has a market cap of $314,879.36 and approximately $8.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00043421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00302895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011620 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.