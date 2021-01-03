NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,521 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.