National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $36.03 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

