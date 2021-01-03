Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Acquires $10,350.00 in Stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,735. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $2.15 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.