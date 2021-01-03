NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.52 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00004583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $299.30 million and $37.59 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.00544063 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00145264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267166 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.