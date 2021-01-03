Needham & Company LLC Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $110.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.96.

Shares of AMAT opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

