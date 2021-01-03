Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will announce $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $2.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.40 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $10.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neovasc.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Neovasc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ:NVCN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,522. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neovasc by 229.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Neovasc during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Neovasc by 61.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Neovasc by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.