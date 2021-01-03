Nerva Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Nerva coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre. Nerva has a total market cap of $234,257.71 and $2,188.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nerva has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039775 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00176901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00519275 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency.

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.