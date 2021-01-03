NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) Trading 8.3% Higher

NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 283,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 277,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$19.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) Company Profile (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops, markets, and distributes nutraceutical products in Canada. Its products include Neuenergy, an energy chewable tablet that provides focus and mental clarity; and BluScience, a nutraceutical product. The company sells its products through a distribution network of retail and online channels.

