NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 65.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $8,963.81 and approximately $66.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, NevaCoin has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000269 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000168 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 75.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,429,970 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

