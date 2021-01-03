New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

EDU opened at $185.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.45 and a 200 day moving average of $154.10. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. FIL Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,137 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after acquiring an additional 758,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,897,000 after acquiring an additional 580,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,894,000 after acquiring an additional 497,046 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

