Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$75.60 and last traded at C$76.18. 83,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 162,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of C$61.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.94.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.37 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

About Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

