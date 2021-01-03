Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,681.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,625. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 401.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 448,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 358,858 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 54.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 174,526 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 139,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,397,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 112,312 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NR opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

