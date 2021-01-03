NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.85.

NKE opened at $141.47 on Thursday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.88. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 611,170 shares of company stock valued at $83,506,811. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

