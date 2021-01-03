NOIA Network (NOIA) One Day Volume Hits $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

