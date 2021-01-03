Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post sales of $23.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $58.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $241.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.62 million to $247.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $209.49 million, with estimates ranging from $192.52 million to $226.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

NAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 3,584,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,493. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 63.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.