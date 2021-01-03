Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,115,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $414,645.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $448,305.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $479,160.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $42.39 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Progyny by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

