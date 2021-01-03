Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.11

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.11 and traded as high as $94.53. Novartis shares last traded at $94.43, with a volume of 913,373 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $216.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

